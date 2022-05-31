Inside The Banks: First Offers Go Out To 2023 Quaterback Targets
Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst
Until this past weekend, Rutgers had not extended an offer to a 2023 quarterback, despite not signing one in the 2022 class (Gavin Wimsatt was technically 2021 after reclassing and enrolling for last season) and already offering 2024 targets.
That changed when two prospects announced that they had received scholarships from Greg Schiano and Sean Gleeson.
In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, I take a look at Sean Boyle and Aidan Chiles to share my thoughts on each as a player and what they could potentially bring to Rutgers.