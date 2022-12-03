The Early Signing Period is less than 20 days away, as on December 21, 2022, the majority of 2023 prospects will sign letters of intent to the schools of their choice.

Rutgers currently has 17 commitments this cycle, making up a class that is ranked 56th nationally. The Scarlet Knights are likely to hit the transfer portal hard this off-season to fill some needs for next season, but they're not done yet when it comes to 2023 recruiting.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at how RU could finish their 2023 class, starting this week with the offense and moving to focus on defense next week.