Rutgers currently has 10 commitments in its 2020 recruiting class, with QB Evan Simon, WR Ahmirr Robinson, DT Isaiah Wright, DT Nick Bags, S Elijuwan Mack, S Jerrold Pough, TE Shawn Collins, OL Bryan Felter, ATH Te'Rai Powell, and OLB Jack Del Rio making up the Scarlet Knights haul thus far this cycle.

The 2020 group won't be a big one for RU, so expect only about a handful of other prospects (we're told anyone from one to nine more) to join the aforementioned verbal pledges when the rising senior class can sign letters of intent in December and February.

Today, The Knight Report takes a look at some of the program's local top targets for the remaining spots in 2020, and breaks down the latest buzz around each prospect, as well as which national players RU is still in the hunt for.