It has been a wild two weeks since Greg Schiano was hired back at Rutgers, and the new head coach has certainly done some work on the recruiting trail.

Since being put in place, Schiano has secured commitments from eight different prospects, including flipping five of those from other programs. The new RU boss also had to have tough conversations with two commits he inherited that will end up elsewhere, showing he's willing to do what he feels is necessary to put the program in a position to win moving forward.

With the Early Signing Period starting on Wednesday, Schiano has a few more things up his sleeve for the Scarlet Knights. Find out the latest in Rutgers recruiting in this edition of "Inside The Banks".