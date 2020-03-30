During the Chris Ash Era, Rutgers had a slogan for the recruiting trail which read "Fence The Garden". The premise behind that was that RU wanted to keep the best players from New Jersey at home for college, with the staff feeling that if they could do that, they'd be competitive at a national level.

As you know by now, Ash was not successful in doing that, but Greg Schiano certainly looks to be on his way to accomplishing that task. So far, Schiano and the new staff have commitments from 9 players in the 2021 class, with 7 of those pledges being prospects from New Jersey. The Scarlet Knights have the number 7, 10, 14, 18, and 24 players from the Garden State locked up, and are looking to add many more within the top 25 to the class before the cycle is up.

Which other top 25 players could RU keep within state borders come Signing Day? We provide the answer to that question in this edition of Inside The Banks.

