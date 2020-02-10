The top priority for the Rutgers staff when it comes to recruiting is the state of New Jersey, but New York isn’t too far behind and has been kind to the Scarlet Knights in past years.

A little over a month ago we broke down some of the top 2021 prospects in the Garden State and what the likelihood of them ending up “On The Banks” would be. Today, we take a look at the Empire State’s top rising seniors to assess where Rutgers stands with each of them.