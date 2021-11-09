Inside The Banks: Could Rutgers Move On Class Of 2022 Late-Bloomer?

Rutgers hosted Wisconsin this weekend and the loss was not the result the program was hoping for on the field, but the staff still made some strides on the recruiting trail.

The Scarlet Knights hosted a number of players, both from in-state and across state borders. The on-field result wasn't ideal for that setting, but it seems the message of what the program is working towards resonated with a number of prospects.

In today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at what some of those visitors had to say about their time On The Banks this weekend, especially a fast-rising 2022 prospect from New Jersey who could find himself in RU's class when things are all said and done.

