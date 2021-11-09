Inside The Banks: Could Rutgers Move On Class Of 2022 Late-Bloomer?
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Rutgers hosted Wisconsin this weekend and the loss was not the result the program was hoping for on the field, but the staff still made some strides on the recruiting trail.
The Scarlet Knights hosted a number of players, both from in-state and across state borders. The on-field result wasn't ideal for that setting, but it seems the message of what the program is working towards resonated with a number of prospects.
In today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at what some of those visitors had to say about their time On The Banks this weekend, especially a fast-rising 2022 prospect from New Jersey who could find himself in RU's class when things are all said and done.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news