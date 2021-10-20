Inside The Banks: Could Rutgers Be On The Verge Of A New Commitment?
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
Rutgers has been very selective in finishing out their recruiting class of 2022. The Scarlet Knights currently have 14 commitments this cycle, but aren't expected to take too many more players, as it will be a smaller class for the program come Signing Day.
That said, it looks like the Knights could be landing commitment number 15 in the near future. I share more on that and where recruiting efforts may go in this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news