Inside The Banks: CHOP22 commits talk weekend official visits
Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
The early signing period is almost here and Rutgers is expecting all 18 of its commits to be signed, whether they put the pen to the paper on Wednesday or during the late signing period. Transfers or additional pledges may pop up along the way, but things should go as planned for head coach Greg Schiano and company.
This week on Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, TKR caught up with the Scarlet Knights' 2022 class as last weekend marked a majority of its official visits. Here's what they all had to say about their trip to Piscataway.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news