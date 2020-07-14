TheKnightReport - Inside The Banks: Can Rutgers steal Marchiol from national powers, Pac-12?

While it’s still uncertain what Rutgers is going to do in the 2021 class when it comes to quarterback recruiting, the Scarlet Knights have taken their search nationwide when it comes to finding a signal caller in the 2022 cycle.

One of the players who has received an offer from Greg Schiano, Sean Gleeson, and staff is Nicco Marchiol, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound 4-star prospect from Chandler (AZ) Hamilton.

In this week’s Inside The Banks, we talk with Marchiol and break down RU’s chances of landing the talented prospect.