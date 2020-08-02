One of Rutgers' top targets this entire cycle is defensive end Ryan Keeler out of Chicago, Illinois. Jim Panagos has been recruiting Keeler since his time at Minnesota and carried the momentum he built in the Twin Cities with him "On The Banks", putting the Scarlet Knights in the three-star prospect's top five, along with Michigan, Virginia, Ole Miss, and Texas Tech.

Keeler currently doesn't have a commitment timeline in place, and could make a decision at any point that he feels 100-percent sure in one of his final schools. Rutgers is set up to make a big play on Monday evening to try and make sure that one school is them.

What is happening Monday night and how could RU lock-in a commitment from Keeler? Find out in this edition of "Inside The Banks".