TheKnightReport - Inside The Banks: Can Rutgers beat national powers for 2022 lineman?

Rutgers is focused on finishing their recruiting class of 2021 strong, but that hasn't stopped the staff from working on getting a good start for the class of 2022.

One player the Scarlet Knights have targeted early and often in the rising junior group is offensive lineman Drew Shelton of Downingtown (PA) West. Shelton holds an offer from RU, as well as 15 other schools, including Michigan, Penn State, Arizona State, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, and others.

Can Schiano and company beat out those other programs for Shelton's services? Find out in this edition of Inside The Banks.