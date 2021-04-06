Rutgers made a huge splash on the recruiting trail last week when they landed running back Sam Brown. The four-star prospect picked the Scarlet Knights over 20 other offers, including the likes of Arizona State, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, VaTech, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, among others.

But the Scarlet Knights aren't done reloading Augie Hoffman's room just yet. The staff is still chasing another running back in the class of 2022, and they have a number of strong options that are highly considering the program to pair with Brown.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at the candidates to snag the second running back spot in this class, in order from most likely to least likely.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!