With winter workouts well underway and spring practice coming up, now is a good time to take an early peek at what the 2021 Rutgers football team will look like. A big piece of the ongoing rebuild of the program will be how the players Greg Schiano and his staff are recruiting fit into the puzzle.

The 2021 class is a big part of determining what the future looks like "On The Banks", and in today's edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take an early look at which members of the nation's 38th ranked class last cycle will get on the field in year one

