Inside The Banks by The Scarlet Spotlight: Updated 2023 NJ Rankings
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Back in August I released my initial 2023 rankings for the state of New Jersey ahead of the 2021 high school football season.
Now that we're inching towards the end of the season, I wanted to provide an update on those rankings, including movers & shakers, drop outs, and new additions.
In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, you can see where I rank the top players in the Garden State as well as how that compares to Rivals' current rankings.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news