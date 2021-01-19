Inside The Banks by The Scarlet Spotlight: Surprise 'Next Man Up' Emerging
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
There has been a lot of chatter on The Round Table about the future of the running back position at Rutgers. While 2021 looks to be in good shape with senior Isaih Pacheco leading the way, flanked by junior Aaron Young and redshirt freshman Kyle Monangai, the future of the room is up in the air.
The Knights lost Kay'Ron Adams to the transfer portal (UMass) and the only running back they have coming in next year is more of a slot back in Al-Shadee Salaam. So the question is, after Pacheco moves on, who is next man up at running back for Rutgers?
