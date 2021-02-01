With National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday, the final rankings for the 2021 class are in, including the final ordering of players for the state of New Jersey (https://n.rivals.com/state_rankings/2021/new_jersey).

While Adam Friedman is one of the best in the business in being very thorough in his evaluations, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" when it comes to recruiting and everyone sees things differently. This year there especially may be a bit more differing in opinion, as there weren't as many opportunities to see prospects in person this cycle due to the global pandemic.

Again, Adam did a great job, not only in New Jersey, but along the entire East Coast. But with that said, below are my personal rankings for the top 25 prospects in the Garden State, with comments on the top 10, and with the final Rivals ranking of each prospect in parenthesis to show as a comparison.