 Inside The Banks by The Scarlet Spotlight: Ranking NJ's Top 2022 Prospects
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 12:09:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks by The Scarlet Spotlight: Ranking NJ's Top 2022 Prospects

Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Now that the 2021 cycle is in the books and two of the state’s top talents have left for IMG Academy in Florida (Keon Sabb and Jihaad Campbell), it’s time to revisit ranking the top 10 prospects in the class of 2022.

These rankings differ from Rivals’ current rankings of players from the Garden State, and are solely my opinion (Rivals state ranking which still has Sabb and Campbell at 1 and 3 respectively in parenthesis).

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}