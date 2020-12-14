The Early Signing Period begins Wednesday, marking the first day that high school seniors have the opportunity to sign letters of intent with college programs across the country, making any verbal commitments officially official.

Rutgers currently has 21 verbal pledges in their 2021 class, a group that's ranked 30th in the nation. The Scarlet Knights are also chasing a few others prospects who they hope to be able to bring into the fold come National Signing Day in February.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight podcast, we take a look at what to expect come the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, as well as storylines to look at beyond this week.