Inside The Banks by The Scarlet Spotlight: Previewing Early Signing Period
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
The Early Signing Period begins Wednesday, marking the first day that high school seniors have the opportunity to sign letters of intent with college programs across the country, making any verbal commitments officially official.
Rutgers currently has 21 verbal pledges in their 2021 class, a group that's ranked 30th in the nation. The Scarlet Knights are also chasing a few others prospects who they hope to be able to bring into the fold come National Signing Day in February.
In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight podcast, we take a look at what to expect come the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, as well as storylines to look at beyond this week.
