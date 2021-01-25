Inside The Banks by The Scarlet Spotlight: Buzz On Early Enrollees
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Rutgers has had it's group of 14 early enrollees and their handful of transfers on campus for a little over a week now, and the newcomers have started participating in off-season workouts and conditioning.
The list of early enrollees includes WR Carnell Davis, WR Brayden Fox, WR Max Patterson, TE Shawn Munnerlyn, OL Tyler Needham, DL Ryan Keeler, DL Keshon Griffin, DL Jordan Thompson, DL Henry Hughes, LB Khayri Banton, DB Alijah Clark, DB Shaquan Loyal, DB Desmond Igbinosun, and LS Zack Taylor.
The list of transfers who have hit campus include WR Josh Youngblood, OT David Nwaogwugwu, DL Ifeanyi Maijeh, and DB Patrice Rene.
In today's edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we provide some buzz from a number of sources about the early thoughts on the aforementioned new Scarlet Knights.
