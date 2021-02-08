Rutgers had a big four-day stretch at the end of last week, reeling in not one, not two, not three, but four offensive linemen in the 2022 class, as Taj White, Nelson Monegro, Kobe Asamoah, and Joe De Croce all pledged to Greg Schiano and his staff.

It's no secret that RU's biggest need both in the present and future lies on the offensive line, so this was a big step forward for the program in trying to build what they hope is an eventual Big Ten and College Football Playoff contender.

In today's edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at each of the four offensive linemen on film and bring you thoughts on what Rutgers is getting.