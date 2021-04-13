TheKnightReport - Inside The Banks by The Scarlet Spotlight: Back To The Buckeye State?

Head coach Greg Schiano was a very good recruiter while serving as Ohio State's defensive coordinator from 2016-2018. Not only did he recruit the East Coast at a high level for the Buckeyes, but he built relationships with many high school coaches throughout the state of Ohio that are paying off for him now that he's back in charge On The Banks.

The Scarlet Knights landed transfer Brendon White from Ohio to bolster last year's roster and Schiano brought in Brayden Fox, Kevin Toth and Shawn Munnerlyn from the Buckeye State as part of his first full class in the 2021 cycle. So far in the 2022 class, RU has a verbal commitment from Kwabena "Kobe" Asamoah and there could be more players joining him from the state in the near future.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight podcast, we take a look at two players from Ohio that Rutgers is looking to add to continue their climb to the top of the Big Ten.

