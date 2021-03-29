Inside The Banks by The Scarlet Spotlight: Are Wimsatt and Brown RU-bound?
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
A lot of the recruiting buzz over the last month has been around 2022 prospects QB Gavin Wimsatt and RB Samuel Brown giving the Scarlet Knights a dynamic duo on offense for the next few years.
But fans and media members (and coaching staffs) alike have been waiting for commitments to drop from each of those two players for two to three weeks now, and while announcements could happen at any moment, there is nothing formally scheduled by either party.
Is this just a situation where kids are waiting to announce for a particular reason or is there something to be concerned about when it comes to Rutgers' chances of landing both prospects? We have the answer in this week's Inside The Banks presented by the Scarlet Spotlight podcast.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news