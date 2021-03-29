Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

A lot of the recruiting buzz over the last month has been around 2022 prospects QB Gavin Wimsatt and RB Samuel Brown giving the Scarlet Knights a dynamic duo on offense for the next few years.

But fans and media members (and coaching staffs) alike have been waiting for commitments to drop from each of those two players for two to three weeks now, and while announcements could happen at any moment, there is nothing formally scheduled by either party.

Is this just a situation where kids are waiting to announce for a particular reason or is there something to be concerned about when it comes to Rutgers' chances of landing both prospects? We have the answer in this week's Inside The Banks presented by the Scarlet Spotlight podcast.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!