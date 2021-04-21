Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: TKR Mailbag Session
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Rutgers is on a roll when it comes to recruiting and Greg Schiano may be in the midst of creating what could become the most exciting era to be a fan of the program.
With the fans in mind, we decided to change things up a little bit on this week's edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast. Instead of sharing the latest from the trail, we fielded questions from the members of The Knight Report to answer in this "mailbag edition" of the weekly feature.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news