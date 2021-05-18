Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Rivals Camp Series NJ Recap

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

This past weekend the Rivals Camp Series was held in New Jersey, bringing some of the top players across multiple classes from Virginia to Massachusetts to the Garden State to compete.

The Knight Report was on hand and got an extensive look at many of those participating (see notebook with 40+ player evaluations here), and also got a chance to speak with some who came to watch that are of interest to Rutgers' program.

In today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight podcast, I'll provide scoop and thoughts on a bunch of players who I got to speak to and see on Sunday.