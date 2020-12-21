TheKnightReport - Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: More on Ifeanyi Maijeh

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Rutgers got a big pick up via the transfer portal for their 2021 season as former Temple defensive lineman Ifeanyi Maijeh announced on Friday that he was making the move from the AAC to the Big Ten.

Maijeh was a two-star prospect coming out of Brooklyn (NY) Poly Prep in the 2017 class, but has since developed into a very productive college player after being recruited to the Owls by current RU defensive line coach Jim Panagos. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder was a 2019 All-AAC First Team member and has recorded 74 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 27 games played over 3 seasons.

The stats only tell some of the story on Maijeh, though. To tell the rest I spoke with his former high school head coach, Kevin Fountaine, to learn a bit more about the talented lineman, and also share my thoughts/experience on him as a high school prospect to paint the whole picture of what RU is getting.