{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 07:45:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Inside RU landing Nwaogwugwu

Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Last week, Rutgers landed a commitment from Temple transfer David Nwaogwugwu (pronounced WOAH-GOO-GOO), a 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman that should provide a boost to the Scarlet Knights front for the next three years.

While the "official" announcement came on social media both from Nwaogwugwu as well as Rutgers (after the LOI was signed), you first heard about the news on this site, as I provided step-by-step updates starting with a teaser that RU could be picking up a transfer OL all the way through telling you that the talented lineman was going to sign with the program.

In today's Inside The Banks, I provide a "behind the scenes" look at how things went down with Nwaogwugwu and Rutgers.

{{ article.author_name }}