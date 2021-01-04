It is now January and while Rutgers is likely done when it comes to recruiting high school seniors for their 2021 class, it won't be surprising to see Greg Schiano target more players in the transfer portal (outside of Joshua Youngblood, Ifeanyi Maijeh, and David Nwaogwugwu) to bolster his roster for next season.

The transfer portal was very kind to RU last off-season, as it gave the Scarlet Knights a number of players who played a big role in the program having a successful campaign in 2020. Players like Aron Cruickshank, Noah Verdral, Jovani Haskins, and Brendon White, among others, were starters or played a ton this year.

With all that said, this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight features 5 players (in no particular order) I would go after if I was the Rutgers staff: