Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Five Transfers RU should target
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
It is now January and while Rutgers is likely done when it comes to recruiting high school seniors for their 2021 class, it won't be surprising to see Greg Schiano target more players in the transfer portal (outside of Joshua Youngblood, Ifeanyi Maijeh, and David Nwaogwugwu) to bolster his roster for next season.
The transfer portal was very kind to RU last off-season, as it gave the Scarlet Knights a number of players who played a big role in the program having a successful campaign in 2020. Players like Aron Cruickshank, Noah Verdral, Jovani Haskins, and Brendon White, among others, were starters or played a ton this year.
With all that said, this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight features 5 players (in no particular order) I would go after if I was the Rutgers staff:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news