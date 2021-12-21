Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Early Signing Day Superlatives

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, with Rutgers officially adding 18 players to its 2022 recruiting class, a group that currently ranks 36th nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings.

While the Knights' class isn't big in quantity, the quality is certainly strong, as Greg Schiano continues to "Chop" and build a program that will be able to contend not only in the Big Ten, but nationally as well.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at the group that RU brought in this cycle and hand out Early Signing Day Superlatives (using each player only once).

