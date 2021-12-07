Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Early Look To 2022 Season

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

While Rutgers couldn't "finish the job" and beat Maryland to become bowl eligible in 2021, the future is bright for the Scarlet Knights, who continue to take steps in the right direction under Greg Schiano.RU currently has 18 commitments in their 2022 recruiting class, which currently ranks 25th nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings. They may add a few more before Signing Day is all said and done, and will also look to the transfer portal to bolster their existing roster of returning players. Adding the new influx of talent should only help the program take the next step, as they hope to reach bowl season next year.

In today's edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take an early look at how Rutgers' 2022 season could play out, as well as which incoming players could have an impact on the season's results.

