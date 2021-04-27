Rutgers is off to a fast start in the 2022 recruiting cycle, currently holding verbal pledges from 11 rising seniors and having their class sitting at an impressive 7th in the current Rivals Team Rankings.

The Scarlet Knights are not done yet and I believe, despite talk of a "small class", that they will sign 20+ recruits when it's all said and done. There are still many offers out there and there's always the possibility of Greg Schiano getting out his spatula to flip a prospect committed elsewhere at the moment.

In today's edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight podcast, I take a look at some of the targets remaining on RU's board and give thoughts on if the program is truly a contender for their services or if they are a pretender, and don't have a realistic shot.

This week we start with the offers on offense and next week we move to the defensive side of the ball.