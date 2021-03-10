Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: 2022 QB recruiting update
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Rutgers took a bit of a risk skipping out on recruiting a quarterback in their class of 2021, instead rolling with what they have on the roster already (as of today they return all five scholarship QBs they carried last season).
While right now it seems that move won't negatively impact the program, it makes recruiting the position, whether that be via a high school prospect or the portal, that much more important when it comes to the current 2022 cycle.
So far, Sean Gleeson and the staff have offered 12 signal callers for this class. Half of those prospects have already verbally accepted offers from other programs, all of them committed to other Power 5 schools. That leaves six players that the Knights are targeting highly, with Tayven Jackson, Henry Belin, Devin Kargman, Donovan Leary, Gavin Wimsatt, and Braden Davis making up the remaining group.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news