Rutgers took a bit of a risk skipping out on recruiting a quarterback in their class of 2021, instead rolling with what they have on the roster already (as of today they return all five scholarship QBs they carried last season).

While right now it seems that move won't negatively impact the program, it makes recruiting the position, whether that be via a high school prospect or the portal, that much more important when it comes to the current 2022 cycle.

So far, Sean Gleeson and the staff have offered 12 signal callers for this class. Half of those prospects have already verbally accepted offers from other programs, all of them committed to other Power 5 schools. That leaves six players that the Knights are targeting highly, with Tayven Jackson, Henry Belin, Devin Kargman, Donovan Leary, Gavin Wimsatt, and Braden Davis making up the remaining group.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!