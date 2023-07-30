Inside The Banks: Buzz from Rutgers Football's weekend visitors
Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst
Rutgers hosted a number of underclassmen on Friday for visits, and then hosted mostly commits in the 2024 class, as well as Erasmus Hall defensive end Caden Brown on Saturday.
In this edition of Inside The Banks we share reactions from many of the prospects in attendance, as well as what we're hearing on Brown.
Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!
UNDERCLASSMEN REACTIONS....
"The visit was great. It's always good being down there and continuing to build the strong relationship with the coaches, as well as learning many new techniques and skills to use in my current game."
"It was great. I had an amazing time. I was way more impressed with Rutgers as a school and football program than I thought I would be. I got to spend a lot of time with Coach Schiano and Coach Shaw. I was very impressed with them. I was really just getting to know them, getting more info about the school and program, and seeing why Coach Schiano is one of the top coaches in college football. RU is one of the most impressive schools/football programs I have visited. I will be watching them closely this season and I plan on visiting again."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.