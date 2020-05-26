Inside The Banks: Breaking down the latest commitments
Rutgers is on a recruiting roll once again, this time landing five commitments in the last week. Linebacker Austin Dean, (5/19), athlete Desmond Igbinosun (5/20), offensive lineman Gus Zilinskas (5/21), defensive back Steffan Johnson (5/22), and offensive lineman Albert Reese are all on board the 2021 class train, which now has 19 members and is ranked 12th nationally.
In this week's Inside The Banks, I take a look at each of the five new commitments, breaking down my thoughts on each player and sharing more about what their pledge could mean to the program when they arrive on campus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news