Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Rutgers got a huge pick up last week when Philadelphia (PA) Neumann-Goretti 2022 linebacker Anthony Johnson picked the Scarlet Knights over his other finalists in Alabama, Auburn, and Oregon.

Not only did RU get a great player in Johnson, who had over 20 offers thus far in the process, but they landed an excellent person with great character and work ethic. Additionally, they made waves on the recruiting trail, landing a prospect who could catapult not only this class, but the entire trajectory of the program.

In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight podcast, we take a look at what RU is getting in Anthony Johnson and the impact his commitment will have on the program.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!