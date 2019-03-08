PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program suffered a handful of injuries this offseason which has caused a few players to miss the beginning of spring practice which began this morning.

Wide Receiver Hunter Hayek, tight end Travis Vokolek and defensive tackle Julius Turner will all miss the rest of spring practice, head coach Chris Ash announced on Friday.

Coach Ash didn't go in depth on the injuries, but all three players are expected to be more than ready for fall camp.

"Travis Vokolek, Julius Turner and Huner Hayek won’t be participating in spring practice this year,” Ash told the media. “They will all be fine in the long term, but they are going to miss spring ball because of some injuries they have suffered.”

The Vokolek and Turner injuries won't affect the team when it counts during the season in fall, but this spring the Scarlet Knights will be very thin at both the defensive tackle and tight end positions.

These injuries leave the football program with little to no depth at both position groups. The Scarlet Knights have only three scholarship tight ends cleared for full-contact work in junior RS-sophomore Johnathan Lewis, sophomore Daevon Robinson and RS-Freshman Matt Alaimo.