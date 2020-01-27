In-state sophomore talks about landing offer from Rutgers
One of the early standouts in the 2022 class for New Jersey is Delbarton tight end Pat Caughey.
The 6-foot-5, 222-pounder entered Monday with an offer from William & Mary, but ended the day doubling his scholarship list, as Rutgers pulled the trigger on the in-state product.
After a great talk with Coach @GregSchiano, I am blessed to receive an offer from my home state school, Rutgers University! #CHOP @alexgleitman @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/vzwZH8Nuqf— Pat Caughey (@patcaughey1) January 28, 2020
