JERSEY CITY, NJ - Rutgers fans know plenty about in-state power St. Peter's Prep, as a number of former stars for the program have gone on to play for RU, and the Knights have another one coming in the Class of 2020 with Isaiah Wright.

But Wright isn't the only big-time talent the Marauders have on the roster this season. The program has a number of seniors and underclassmen that will end up playing Division I football, including one of the team's top players in 2021 defensive lineman George Rooks.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rooks holds offers from about 15 schools thus far, including Rutgers, as well as Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Auburn, and Syracuse, where his father played, among others.

The Knight Report was on hand to see SPP beat New York City power Erasmus Hall 20-0 on Friday night, and caught up with Rooks following the game, to talk about the defense's dominating performance.