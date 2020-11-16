In-state 2022 SG Corey Floyd Jr. announces top 7, talks Rutgers Hoops
Sunday evening, Roselle (New Jersey) Catholic 2022 guard Corey Floyd Jr. announced his top seven schools. Rutgers made the cut, as did UConn, Providence, Miami, Auburn, Florida and Wake Forest.The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news