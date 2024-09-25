Though his journey through basketball has taken him to many different regions - and climates - of the country, Rutgers Basketball wing PJ Hayes IV has transformed himself into a vital piece Scarlet Knights Head Coach Steve Pikiell will count on to space the floor. Similarly to his basketball idol Michael Jordan, who Hayes has a tattoo of on his left arm with a photo of his iconic 1998 NBA Finals game-winner over Bryon Russell and the Utah Jazz, the most apparent intangible Hayes has shown on the Banks is the competitive fire he brings to the floor daily. From starting out as an out-of-shape freshman at Division II Black Hills State to leading a Scarlet Knights squad featuring two potential NBA lottery picks in wind sprints and everything in between, Hayes' path has not always been the most conventional, but he has found one last home in his college career with high expectations.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1F6dVd6VDZZaE1rP3NpPXF1c3ZCVGlKX00yQXZISTM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Coming from Waconia, Minnesota - a town of 13,000 people roughly 45 minutes west of downtown Minneapolis known for its fishing opportunities on Lake Waconia - Hayes did not receive much college basketball interest. Despite finishing as Waconia High School's all-time leading scorer and a 23ppg average his senior year, he received mostly Division II offers, with only one coming from his home state of Minnesota. The lack of interest could be attributed to his commitment level, as he admitted. "I needed to take basketball seriously, I think," Hayes said. "I was a little overweight. I loved basketball, but I didn't love basketball. I didn't work out like I do now." The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter recognized changes needed to be made if he had an ambition to make it at the college level. "Honestly, looking back, I don't know if I'd offer me," he quipped. Slowly, however, he transformed his game and himself at Black Hills State. Led by coach Ryan Thompson, Hayes found the right environment to grow as a player and make the jumps needed to succeed. After starting at 240 pounds, Hayes got himself in better playing shape, losing nearly 40 pounds to fit better as a wing. He credited the staff and players for helping spark the change in his game. "I appreciate everything they did for me," he said. "They started what I have become now, I think. I would not have gotten the chance to play here so I appreciate them." Over time, Hayes' role increased and became clearer as a knockdown perimeter threat. It reflected in the team's success, as well. The Yellow Jackets made the Division II Final Four in Hayes' sophomore season in 2022. In an Elite Eight upset over then-undefeated Nova Southeastern University, Hayes sunk a key three-pointer to give Black Hills State a lead they would steadily hold onto for the remainder of the game. As a junior, Hayes had his best season as a Yellow Jacket, starting every game and becoming one of the team's top perimeter threats. He also helped lead the team to its second consecutive Final Four appearance, where a frantic comeback attempt fell just short against West Liberty University. Following a campaign shooting 45% from the three-point line and an All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Honorable Mention, Hayes took his talents to the transfer portal with two years of eligibility.

PJ Hayes moves off the dribble in a win over Minnesota State University Moorhead in the East/West Challenge at the Sanford Pentagon (Photo via Dave Eggen / Black Hills State University Athletics)