In sharpshooter PJ Hayes, Rutgers Basketball gets a hoops redemption story
Though his journey through basketball has taken him to many different regions - and climates - of the country, Rutgers Basketball wing PJ Hayes IV has transformed himself into a vital piece Scarlet Knights Head Coach Steve Pikiell will count on to space the floor. Similarly to his basketball idol Michael Jordan, who Hayes has a tattoo of on his left arm with a photo of his iconic 1998 NBA Finals game-winner over Bryon Russell and the Utah Jazz, the most apparent intangible Hayes has shown on the Banks is the competitive fire he brings to the floor daily.
From starting out as an out-of-shape freshman at Division II Black Hills State to leading a Scarlet Knights squad featuring two potential NBA lottery picks in wind sprints and everything in between, Hayes' path has not always been the most conventional, but he has found one last home in his college career with high expectations.
Coming from Waconia, Minnesota - a town of 13,000 people roughly 45 minutes west of downtown Minneapolis known for its fishing opportunities on Lake Waconia - Hayes did not receive much college basketball interest.
Despite finishing as Waconia High School's all-time leading scorer and a 23ppg average his senior year, he received mostly Division II offers, with only one coming from his home state of Minnesota. The lack of interest could be attributed to his commitment level, as he admitted.
"I needed to take basketball seriously, I think," Hayes said. "I was a little overweight. I loved basketball, but I didn't love basketball. I didn't work out like I do now."
The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter recognized changes needed to be made if he had an ambition to make it at the college level.
"Honestly, looking back, I don't know if I'd offer me," he quipped.
Slowly, however, he transformed his game and himself at Black Hills State. Led by coach Ryan Thompson, Hayes found the right environment to grow as a player and make the jumps needed to succeed.
After starting at 240 pounds, Hayes got himself in better playing shape, losing nearly 40 pounds to fit better as a wing. He credited the staff and players for helping spark the change in his game.
"I appreciate everything they did for me," he said. "They started what I have become now, I think. I would not have gotten the chance to play here so I appreciate them."
Over time, Hayes' role increased and became clearer as a knockdown perimeter threat. It reflected in the team's success, as well. The Yellow Jackets made the Division II Final Four in Hayes' sophomore season in 2022. In an Elite Eight upset over then-undefeated Nova Southeastern University, Hayes sunk a key three-pointer to give Black Hills State a lead they would steadily hold onto for the remainder of the game.
As a junior, Hayes had his best season as a Yellow Jacket, starting every game and becoming one of the team's top perimeter threats. He also helped lead the team to its second consecutive Final Four appearance, where a frantic comeback attempt fell just short against West Liberty University.
Following a campaign shooting 45% from the three-point line and an All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Honorable Mention, Hayes took his talents to the transfer portal with two years of eligibility.
Over 1,000 miles later, he landed at the University of San Diego led by longtime high-major coach Steve Lavin. His senior season led to much of the same production, shooting 40% from beyond the arc and providing a go-to perimeter spark. He starred in an 85-81 comeback win over Portland in January, hitting a school-record nine three-pointers to erase a double-digit road deficit.
He also performed well against the Torros' top competition, averaging over 8ppg in four games against Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, the WCC's top dogs, as well as draining five threes for 23 points in an upset win over Arizona State.
After one season on the West Coast, he opted to switch coasts for a second time, traveling east to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were among one of the top programs to reach out to Hayes after entering the portal, and were the first to host him on a visit, eventually leading to a commitment in May.
For Hayes, the biggest tipping point for this season's iteration of the Scarlet Knights has been the camraderie and togetherness of the team, an aspect that was emphasized countless times during practices and team events.
Despite the long distances between stops, it has not affected his desire or drive to find his next home.
"I don't really care where I'm at," he said. "Honestly, I could go anywhere and play. So for me, I've realized I found the right home for me, a perfect spot."
One thing Hayes is excited for in the future at Rutgers? Finally being able to take in a game at Jersey Mike's Arena.
"I have heard wonders," he said with a smile. "I'm honestly more excited to just see the crowd than to play. Once I play, I just drown everything out and I lock in. Just walking out onto the court, I can't tell you how excited I am."
Given the addition of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, Hayes and the rest of the team realizes the pressure they are under to meet expectations, but Hayes says he knows this group can overcome pressure together early on.
"I could be in Antarctica, if I'm with this group, this team, I'm just happy to be there," he said.
His effort and sense of belonging at his final collegiate stop has been evident, as well. During Tuesday's local media day, Hayes finished first in almost every wind sprint drill, whether it was after a pressure free throw by himself or a teammate, or after a different drill.
Hayes will add a new dimension to the Scarlet Knights as a knockdown shooter all over the floor, having done it at multiple levels. Off the court, his story from a stocky Division II prospect to a high-major caliber player is one to behold, a type of story Pikiell and all coaches strive to implement to their own teams and players.
"We've had shot takers in the past," Pikiell said. "He's a shot-maker."
While PJ Hayes may not steal the show on a daily basis, his journey to Rutgers and energy on the floor gives fans another newcomer to embrace.
