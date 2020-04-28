Imagining the "Trapezoid of Terror" with no fans
After every home game at the Rutgers Athletic Center Steve Pikiell, the Rutgers men's basketball head coach, thanked the students, all the fans, band members, cheerleaders, practically everybody wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news