Under coach Steve Pikiell, the Rutgers men's basketball team has shown that it can recruit outside the state of New Jersey. Pikiell has been Rutgers' head coach since March 2016, and in five recruiting cycles (2016-20), he's signed 15 players. Three have been from the Garden State.

The 2021 class is once again proof that Pikiell can find talent all over the country. Rutgers is set to sign four-star forward Jaden Jones out of St. Louis and three-star guard Jalen Miller out of Maryland.

The signing period runs through Nov. 18, and while Miller is expected to sign Wednesday, Jones' father, Jay, said the national letter of intent could come anytime this week. Jay told TKR that a Wednesday signing isn't out of the picture.

With that, TKR provides analysis on the Scarlet Knights' two 2021 prospects of the early signing period.