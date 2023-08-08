The onset of fall usually brings a run of high-commitments in the college basketball world, and this year is setting up to be in line with years past on that front. This week’s I Got Five On It explores five teams set to make serious noise on the recruiting trail in the coming month or so as 2024 prospects begin to fly off the board.

MISSOURI

Annor Boateng (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Tigers landed a commitment from four-star wing Marcus Allen on Monday, and all indications are there might be more to come in the near future. Dennis Gates has the Tigers in the thick of the hunt to land Rivals150 big man Peyton Marshall, who is set to announce his decision on Aug. 11. Missouri is also a strong possibility for four-star guard Annor Boateng. There is a decent chance the Tigers could land both, a feat that would result in one of the most touted classes in program history. At this juncture, Marshall is closer to a lock than Boateng, who is yet to announce a decision date, but it certainly seems as though the stars above Columbia are starting to align.

DUKE

Cooper Flagg (Rivals.com)

The Blue Devils’ aggressive pursuit of No. 1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg seems to be getting heavier by the day. Flagg recently wrapped up another visit to Durham which did nothing to quell rumors of an incoming commit. The fact that Flagg has been the subject to reclassification buzz also suggests he could be making a decision sooner rather than later. The quicker Flagg reaches a decision, the better it is for Duke, which seems to have the strongest bond with the five-star forward and his family. Programs such as Michigan, UConn and UCLA have also kicked the tires on Flagg’s recruitment, but unseating the Blue Devils as the heavy favorite would take time. Duke is among the favorites to land five-star center Flory Bidunga, who could announce his choice at any moment. There’s a decent chance Jon Scheyer could add both hyper-touted prospects to its 2024 haul before fall gives way to winter.

ALABAMA

Tre Johnson (Rivals.com)

Alabama will get No. 3 overall prospect Tre Johnson on campus next month. And while the Tide have a lot of ground to make up on that front, they feel a lot more confident when it comes to Aiden Sherrell, who is set to decide on Aug. 13. Cam Scott, who is set to commit on Aug 11, is also in play for Nate Oats and company. If Bama misses there, look for Oats to dial up the heat on four-stars Jalil Bethea and V.J. Edgecombe, both of whom are strongly considering the Tide. Names such as Boogie Fland and Jase Richardson are also in play. Alabama has positioned itself well when it comes to 2024, as truly high-end options are plentiful and will allow for some swings and misses.

RUTGERS

Dylan Harper (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

What lies ahead for Rutgers has been well publicized. The Scarlet Knights are awaiting word from No. 1 overall recruit Dylan Harper, for whom they seem to lead. And even if it’s incredibly risky to celebrate anything prematurely, landing Harper would result in Rutgers having the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in the 2024 class in the fold due to the fact that the program has already landed five-star Airious Bailey, who currently sits in on the two line. Head coach Steve Pikiell’s class is already hyper-impressive. Adding Harper, who could be close to a decision, would make it truly historic.

INDIANA

Liam McNeeley (Rivals.com)