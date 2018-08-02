Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

How will Rutgers football fill the rest of the Class of 2019?

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Legendary New Jersey music artist Bon Jovi once said it best, “we’re half way there.”As it stands today, the Rutgers football team is halfway done with its Class of 2019 recruiting class. The team ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}