How will Rutgers football fill the rest of the Class of 2019?
Legendary New Jersey music artist Bon Jovi once said it best, “we’re half way there.”As it stands today, the Rutgers football team is halfway done with its Class of 2019 recruiting class. The team ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news