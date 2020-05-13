Rutgers football offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson said Tuesday during a video call that his offense will feature no huddling and it will move swiftly down the field.

“We want to be fast,” he said. “That sounds like a coach platitude but to me it's a little deeper than that. We want to be a fast no huddle offense. If you can envision the best press basketball team that you guys have ever watched, that's kind of how we want to do our business. We want to snap the ball around every 15 seconds. It's kind of our timestamp for no huddle football.”

When you talk about an offense and how the scheme will look and operate on gameday, many, with good reason, focus on the quarterback as well as the skill players such as wide receivers, running backs, or even right ends -- especially in an up tempo spread offense.

But what about the offensive line, which arguably makes the engine go no matter what type of system is being run? If your line can’t perform in the trenches, then most of the time everything falls apart.

TKR asked Gleeson how the line has been adapting and what he will be looking for from the line. The Glen Ridge, N.J. native said the group will have to improve their conditioning to be able to line up faster than normal and also not shy away from being physical.

“Yeah, I think everyone has their own individual responsibility in no huddle. The formation is something that is largely controlled by the wide receivers. They got to get aligned really quickly to try to kind of keep the engine of the no huddle going,” Gleeson said. “I would say that the offensive line has a responsibility to kind of limit some of the things. One of the things that people say about the no huddle is that, because you're playing up tempo, it limits some of the defense's ability to kind of dial up certain pressures because they're just too worried about getting aligned. So I think all parts of the offense have to work together and be like that press basketball team and keep ourselves on the attack. So the offensive line would be responsible for getting on the ball very quickly and trailing the play and getting the running backs off the ground and in some ways that helps you kind of clarify what run is supposed to look like when they can get on the ball as quickly as they can.”