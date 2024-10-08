How Rutgers Football can defeat Wisconsin this weekend

in other news
Similar to last week, let's break down this year's Wisconsin Football team on a deeper level ahead of their matchup against Rutgers Football this weekend.
Here's what I found...
OFFENSE...
Quarterback
Braedyn Locke is the undersized (6-0, 205lbs) sophomore signal caller for the Badgers, who took over after starter Tyler Van Dyke went down with a knee injury during the Alabama game. He's played in portions three games thus far and put up the following stats...
-- 46/83 (55.4%) for 664 yards with 5 TDs and 3 INTs. He's been sacked just twice.
-- Locke completed just 50% of his passes vs Alabama and USC (both games went 13/26) and Locke has graded out as one of the worst QBs in the FBS on PFF, grading as a 60.0 (135th out of 154 qualifying QBs). Locke has had issues with batted balls, with 3 already in just 2.5 halves of football. He's also had a bit of bad luck as Wisconsin pass-catchers have dropped 13.2% of his pass attempts (13th out of 154 qualifying QBs).