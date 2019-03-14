How is the secondary shaping so far through four practices of spring ball
The secondary will look a lot different in 2019 than it has the previous four years for the Rutgers football team.Gone are starters and stalwarts Isaiah Wharton, Blessuan Austin, Saquan Hampton, an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news