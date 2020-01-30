Caleb McConnell had another outstanding performance Tuesday night against Purdue. At this point in the season, it is no longer a surprise when McConnell plays well. Instead, it is expected. With each impressive performance, I continue to ask myself the same question, “Is McConnell really this good?” Well, it’s beginning to become clear that he is that good and could be a special player for Rutgers over the next three years. McConnell came to Rutgers as an unheralded recruit, in the class of 2018. With big names like Ron Harper Jr. and Montez Mathis taking most of the spotlight, McConnell was a bit of an afterthought.

To begin his freshman year, McConnell did not show many flashes of becoming a special player. Through the first 10 games, McConnell was averaging only 6.8 minutes per game and was not producing much. Then, McConnell started to pick it up. He began to see a lot more playing time and finished the season averaging 5.5 points per game in 15.5 minutes. In the last four games of the season, McConnell left a big impression by averaging 9.3 points in those games. Even though his freshman year was impressive, it would’ve been a stretch to expect this kind of exceptional sophomore season. To show the jump that McConnell has taken, the first thing to look at is his rebounding. Since becoming a starter this season, eight games ago, McConnell has led the team in rebounding in half of those games. He’s recorded six or more rebounds in five of those games and has been a spark plug on the glass for the team. McConnell has also been great in other aspects of the game as well. He has been one of the most effective scoring options for the team. Since starting, McConnell has averaged 10 points per game and has shot 79% from the free throw line.