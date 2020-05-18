How does Noah Vedral fit the new look Rutgers Football offense?
Earlier this week we learned more about new Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Sean Glesson and his offensive philosophies. We learned that he likes to take advantage of putting his playmaker...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news