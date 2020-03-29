News More News
How does Clifford Omoruyi fit in Rutgers' rotation?

Chris Nalwasky
Rutgers fans wanted Clifford Omoruyi and they got him.

Sunday, Omoruyi, a four-star center from Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) by way of Nigeria, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

It was a huge pickup for Rutgers, literally and figuratively, as he stands at 6-foot-10, 230-pounder.

Omoruyi, who already is a defensive monster after only playing basketball for a short amount of time since arriving in the states in high school, will be a welcomed addition to the five for Rutgers. He is a problem in the paint as he has the ability to slam dunk every touch he gets and block every opposing team’s shot nearby.

